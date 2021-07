Greek authorities said they had confirmed 1,834 new coronavirus infections and 8 deaths in the country on Monday.

Fourteen of the new cases involved tourists tested upon arrival, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 459,146, with 12,858 dead.

There were 123 patients intubated in intensive care units, the data showed.

[ANA-MPA]