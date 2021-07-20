zakynthos-hotel-owner-arrested-for-flouting-covid-rules

A hotel owner was arrested on the island of Zakynthos in western Greece early Tuesday morning for breaking Covid-19 rules by hosting an overcrowded party at his hotel’s premises.

According to the police, the man was detained during an inspection at his hotel.

During the search, officers also found 384 canisters of laughing gas (nitrous oxide), three hand-held canisters and a number of balloons at his possession.

Authorities slapped a fine of 2,000 euros on the owner and ordered a 7-day closure of the hall where the party was bring held.

The man was led before a prosecutor on Tuesday.