edessa-man-convicted-in-domestic-violence-case

A court in Thessaloniki handed a four-year suspended prison sentence on Wednesday to a 49-year-old man from the northern Greek city of Edessa after his conviction of causing grievous bodily harm to his 50-year-old wife.

He had been in pre-trial detention since May 25 last year after his wife, a Serbian national, was rushed to a local hospital in March 2020 with signs of physical abuse.

The 49-year-old was released on the condition that he appears every month at his local police station. He had also been convicted and given a four year sentence in 2017 for physically assaulting her in 2016 causing her serious injuries.

He was released from prison in 2018 and continued to live with his wife at their home in Edessa.