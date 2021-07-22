NEWS

PM urges teachers to get vaccinated ahead of new school year

[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on teachers and professors to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the reopening of schools and universities in September, to prevent contagion in classrooms.

“From this podium, invite the educational staff, teachers and professors: Please, get vaccinated! So that we will be in a position to reopen our schools safely and with the least possible problems in September,” he told an international conference on mental health co-organised by the Greek Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Athens.

He said it will be difficult to replace a primary school teacher who fall ill from Covid-19, while the school, or part of it, may need to close for a week or two.

