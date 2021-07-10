students-get-university-exam-results-on-their-cellphones

For the first time, nearly all candidates in the Greek university entry exams were notified of their results through their cellphones, the Education Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Results are usually posted at schools and online at the ministry’s site, results.it.minedu.gov.gr. This year, most students – 73,273 students out of 92,020 – received the results directly on their cellphones 5 minutes after they were posted online.

“We continue our excellent collaboration with the e-Governance Ministry in the speedy digitization of education, while also developing digital skills in the entire educational community,” Minister Niki Kerameus said.

[ANA-MPA]