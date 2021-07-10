Students get university exam results on their cellphones
For the first time, nearly all candidates in the Greek university entry exams were notified of their results through their cellphones, the Education Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Results are usually posted at schools and online at the ministry’s site, results.it.minedu.gov.gr. This year, most students – 73,273 students out of 92,020 – received the results directly on their cellphones 5 minutes after they were posted online.
“We continue our excellent collaboration with the e-Governance Ministry in the speedy digitization of education, while also developing digital skills in the entire educational community,” Minister Niki Kerameus said.
[ANA-MPA]