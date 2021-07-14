Education minister says schools, universities to open as usual in September

High school students sit inside a class room at Glyfada, suburb west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday.[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greece’s schools and universities will open as usual in September, providing in-person rather than remote schooling, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Wednesday.

“We’re going back to regular operation at all educational structures in September, with open universities, schools, vocational training schools, etcetera,” Kerameus said in comments to Alpha television.

The minister added that 73% of educators have already been fully vaccinated are scheduled to be against Covid-19 or booked an appointment.

Asked whether those who refuse to get vaccinated may face some kind of penalty, Kerameus said that “all the options is being considered.”