NEWS

Education minister says schools, universities to open as usual in September

education-minister-says-schools-universities-to-open-as-usual-in-september
High school students sit inside a class room at Glyfada, suburb west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday.[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greece’s schools and universities will open as usual in September, providing in-person rather than remote schooling, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Wednesday.

“We’re going back to regular operation at all educational structures in September, with open universities, schools, vocational training schools, etcetera,” Kerameus said in comments to Alpha television.

The minister added that 73% of educators have already been fully vaccinated are scheduled to be against Covid-19 or booked an appointment.

Asked whether those who refuse to get vaccinated may face some kind of penalty, Kerameus said that “all the options is being considered.” 

Education
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Professor Ioannis Kazazis, language specialist, found dead

teacher-appointments-for-next-year-draw-objections
NEWS

Teacher appointments for next year draw objections

students-get-university-exam-results-on-their-cellphones
NEWS

Students get university exam results on their cellphones

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

US unis attract growing number of Greek students

[InTime News]
NEWS

Almost 80% of third-level hopefuls avail of app to get results

state-to-hire-almost-12-000-permanent-teachers-this-summer
NEWS

State to hire almost 12,000 permanent teachers this summer