Coronavirus: 2,604 new cases, 5 deaths

Greek authorities announced 2,604 new cases of coronavirus and 5 fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Eleven of the 2,604 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 469,042, with 12,875 dead.

Nine patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 2.774 have left ICU.

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Thursday, Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts, said that 99 percent of patients in ICU are unvaccinated or only partly vaccinated against Covid-19.

She also warned that the Delta variant is up to 44-times more infectious than the original SARS virus.

Greece on Thursday registered 219 cases of the Deltra variant.

