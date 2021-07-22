30-people-rescued-from-boat-carrying-migrants

A search and rescue operation was underway about 60 nautical miles southeast of Crete after authorities received an emergency call from a boat carrying an unknown number of migrants, Greece’s coast guard said.

The coast guard said 30 people had been rescued from the sea by Thursday evening and rescue crews were continuing to search for others. The operation was complicated by very strong winds and rough seas.

Four nearby vessels and one Super Puma helicopter were participating in the search.

There was no immediate information as to what kind of boat it was, how many people were on board or what their nationalities were.