public-broadcaster-ert-fires-journalist-over-racist-comment

Greek public broadcaster ERT has said it has terminated the contract of a presenter after he made racist comments about Korean table tennis players on a morning sports programme.

The journalist, Demosthenis Karmoiris, had asked on the show how Koreans could play the sport given the “slitty” shape of their eyes.

“Racist comments have no place on public television. Demosthenis Karmoiris’ collaboration with ERT was terminated today, immediately after the morning show on ERT1,” the announcement from the broadcaster said.