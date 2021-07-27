NEWS

Public broadcaster ERT fires journalist over racist comment

public-broadcaster-ert-fires-journalist-over-racist-comment

Greek public broadcaster ERT has said it has terminated the contract of a presenter after he made racist comments about Korean table tennis players on a morning sports programme.

The journalist, Demosthenis Karmoiris, had asked on the show how Koreans could play the sport given the “slitty” shape of their eyes.

“Racist comments have no place on public television. Demosthenis Karmoiris’ collaboration with ERT was terminated today, immediately after the morning show on ERT1,” the announcement from the broadcaster said.

Media Olympics
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

House vote opens way for minister’s prosecution

tiktok-sounds-used-to-spread-covid-vaccine-misinformation
NEWS

TikTok Sounds used to spread Covid vaccine misinformation

athens-press-union-announces-four-hour-work-stoppage-on-wednesday
NEWS

Athens press union announces four-hour work stoppage on Wednesday

european-ministers-vow-to-protect-reporters-free-expression
NEWS

European ministers vow to protect reporters, free expression

former-syriza-minister-rejects-accusations-on-tv-license-scandal
NEWS

Former SYRIZA minister rejects accusations on TV license scandal

general-strike-on-thursday-to-affect-transport-media-public-sector
NEWS

General strike on Thursday to affect transport, media, public sector