Athens University, Yale to offer joint study programs

Joint study programs and a research center on public and environmental health are being planned by America’s Yale and the University of Athens.

The Athens-based center will be run by teams from the two universities who will conduct research on pandemics, climate change, autoimmune diseases and more. The institutions have already cooperated over the pandemic.

Nikolaos Thomaidis, a professor of analytical chemistry at Athens University, told Kathimerini that two joint study programs will be designed by the end of 2021. The first will be at the undergraduate level, with a focus on environmental science and public health, and the second at postgraduate level on environmental health. The programs will offer their students a double degree from both universities, and will include tuition.

The program is scheduled to start in the 2022-23 academic year.