Man arrested in Crete after driving car at woman, stabbing partner

Police in Crete arrested a man after he deliberately drove his car at a woman and attacked her male companion with a knife.

The incident took place before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the centre of Heraklion, the island’s capital. 

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Reports suggest that the three individuals involved were known to one another.

The suspect, who is 38, is expected to appear before prosecutors.

[ANA-MPA]

