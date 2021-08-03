serres-woman-committed-at-least-56-acts-of-fraud

Police in the city of Serres, northern Greece, on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 50-year-old woman who had managed to extract the sum of 127,167 euros from various people over the last four years by impersonating an employee of the Financial Crimes Prosecution Service (SDOE) or a lawyer.

She was nabbed on Monday after just having collected 1,000 euros from another woman, as a fee to issue her a certificate.

The investigation revealed that she had committed at least 56 acts of fraud against unsuspecting citizens.

The detainee sometimes acted with the help of a 68-year-old accomplice, whose details were identified and are included in the case file.

The investigation by police authorities is ongoing in order to establish the possible involvement of the perpetrator and her accomplice in other similar cases.