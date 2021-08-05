NEWS

Frenchman wanted for bitcoin fraud arrested in Athens

Police in Athens have arrested a 69-year-old French national who is wanted by Interpol for bitcoin fraud, it was announced on Thursday.

The unnamed man was apprehended in the early hours of August 3 by investigators at the police’s downtown Athens headquarters after France issued a Red Notice for his arrest.

He is wanted for allegedly cheating dozens of people out of a total of 500,000 euros in the spring of 2018 by posing as a cryptocurrency broker.

The suspect was to face a prosecutor on Thursday.

Crime
[InTime News]
[ANA-MPA]
