A Russian water-dropping Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft landed in Athens International Airport late Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir accepted a Greek request for assistance to battle the massive wildfires that have ravaged several areas of the country this month.

Moscow has agreed to send one more Ilyushin Il-76 plane and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters.

The second Ilyushin Il-76 will be stationed in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.