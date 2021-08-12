NEWS

App monitors air pollution

An application available for free for Android and iOS devices, which monitors the levels of air pollution and certain gases in real time, called RQuality, has been developed by a team of the European research program ICARUS, coordinated by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s Laboratory of Environmental Engineering and its director Dimosthenis Sarigiannis.

People suffering from allergies or other respiratory problems will be able to determine the level of pollution at any time. The app monitors the user’s breathing rate and activities such as waking up, running, standing etc.

Total pollution levels are combined with the air quality index and transmit the results in real time.

