dog-shot-after-biting-policeman-in-galatsi

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) launched an internal investigation on Thursday after an officer shot and killed a dog that bit him in an apartment building in the Athens district of Galatsi.

According to reports, police received a complaint early Thursday morning about two dogs that were being kept on the roof of said apartment building.

Two officers were dispatched to the building.

When they reached the roof one of the dogs attacked one officer and bit him on his right leg.

In response the officer fired at the dog in what he said was an act of self-defense.

The dog was fatally wounded while the officer was taken to hospital with a leg injury.