Coronavirus: 1,888 new cases, 17 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,888 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 17 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 241 early Sunday afternoon, up from 236 a day earlier and 204 last Sunday.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, had the most new cases (481), followed by Iraklio, Crete (164) and Thessaloniki (152).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 537,125 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,223 fatalities.