Appeal to parents to get their children inoculated

The president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, appealed to parents on Monday to proceed with the vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 during a briefing at the Health Ministry.

She insisted her appeal for vaccination against Covid-19 is aimed at the protection of children and their relatives.

Theodoridou stressed that children with underlying conditions are at risk of the virus and should be vaccinated immediately. She also reiterated that the vaccines are safe and explained that the best counselor for parents is their family doctor.

“Side effects are the usual mild symptoms and myocardial side effects are extremely rare (12.6 cases in 1 million) while the risk of coronavirus infection is more than tenfold,” she said, adding that after the holidays, when schools open, “the vaccination of the children must be included in the planning.”

