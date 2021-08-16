children-being-inoculated-on-the-islands

Despite the relative lull in inoculation rates over the last 10 days or so, vaccination centers on many islands are busy administering shots to locals and holidaymakers alike.

Speaking to Kathimerini, an official at a health center on a popular Aegean island said “the first children we vaccinated were those of holidaymakers.”

About 650-700 daily vaccinations were carried out on the Cyclades islands in the last week.

The daily rate on Crete was 2,700, followed by Rhodes with about 600-650, Corfu with 350, Lesvos with 400 and Halkidiki with 330.

The health centers on the islands in general have become busier this summer due to the return of tourism, which had been reduced significantly due to the pandemic, and the demand for jabs.

“For the last 10 days we have 15-year-olds, 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds coming in with their parents to get vaccinated,” said Maria Frantzaki, the coordinating director and president of the scientific council of the General Hospital and Health Center of Kos and president of the medical association of the island.

She told Kathimerini that adolescents are motivated by the fact schools will open soon and they want “to engage in activities without being afraid of the coronavirus.”

By mid-week, 5,815,144 people (65%) nationwide had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,441,745 (61%) had completed their vaccination. In recent days vaccinations decreased, with about 30,000-32,000 shots administered per day. In the last week of July, the daily rate was 54,000 and in May about 100,000.