measures-against-vaccine-refusers-begin

The measures against staff and health workers at care centers for the elderly and the disabled that refuse to get vaccinated were activated on Monday after the deadline expired.

Some unvaccinated workers at some facilities have already been suspended as the National Transparency Authority conducted inspections around the country.

Fines for employers who have unvaccinated staff start at 10,000 euros and reach up to 200,000 euros in cases of recurrence.

However, employees who are entitled to be exempt for mandatory jabs for very specific medical reasons have until Wednesday to submit an application for exemption, with the relevant documents that justify their request.

In particular, according to a ministerial decision signed by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Deputy Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis and published in the Government Gazette last Friday, health professionals can be exempted from compulsory vaccination after the evaluation of the three-member committees set up in different regions around the country.

Reasons for exemption include severe allergic reaction after administration of a previous dose of the vaccine, a diagnosed allergy to vaccine components, manifestation of thrombocytopenic syndrome after the first dose of AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines or pericarditis / myocarditis after the first dose with an mRNA vaccine.

Also exempt are those with a history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, or antiphospholipid syndrome or capillary leak syndrome, and a history of premenstrual syndrome.

Tellingly, Deputy Labor and Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou said the percentage of vaccinated workers in private, public and municipal elderly and disability care units as well as in facilities operating under the responsibility of the Church, has increased to about 75%, from 62% when the measure of compulsory vaccinations was announced.

The highest percentage is recorded in private units, where more than 90% of employees are vaccinated, while in public facilities the corresponding percentage reaches 70%.