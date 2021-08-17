NEWS

Orthodox, Catholic priests, migrants pray for Afghanistan, refugees

orthodox-catholic-priests-migrants-pray-for-afghanistan-refugees
[ANA-MPA]

Representatives of the Catholic and Greek Orthodox Churches and migrants joined in a prayer for all refugees and tose affected by the collapse of Afghanistan in Mytilini, Lesvos, on Tuesday afternoon.

The event was held by the statue of a refugee mother from the Asia Minor disaster a century ago, with people holding photographs including some depicting migrants reaching Greece.

The event included local priests, members of the Catholic Church’s humanitarian organization Sant’ Egidio, and Bishop of Amorion Nikephoros, representing Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos.

“We want to retain the memory of all victims of the past and present in the travels of hope. Our present prayer related to the new tragedy in Afghanistan, and the countless refugees between Mexico and the United States, between Myanmar and Bagladesh, in Ethiopia, Yemen, Eritrea, the entire world,” a representative of Sant’ Egidio said.

“We are praying so these trips transform from deaths to hope in a world of hope. We pray so that Europe may remain humane and find itself again.”

Brief addresses were delivered by Nikephoros and the Metropolitan of Mytilini, Iacovos. The attendees then placed wreaths at the statue of the Asia Minor Mother.

[ANA-MPA]

Migration Church
READ MORE
ieronymos-eu-must-show-responsible-stance-in-migration-crisis
NEWS

Ieronymos: EU must show responsible stance in migration crisis

monastery-locked-down-after-16-nuns-test-positive-for-covid-19
NEWS

Monastery locked down after 16 nuns test positive for Covid-19

us-urges-turkey-to-reopen-halki-seminary
NEWS

US urges Turkey to reopen Halki seminary

two-bishops-summoned-before-synod-over-disobedience-and-disrespect
NEWS

Two bishops summoned before Synod over ‘disobedience and disrespect’

[George Vitsaras/SOOC]
NEWS

Call to church leadership to rally behind efforts

[InTime News]
NEWS

Church must urge flock to take vaccine, PM tells Ieronymos