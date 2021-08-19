NEWS

EU health body places Greece in the red as new Covid-19 cases rise

eu-health-body-places-greece-in-the-red-as-new-covid-19-cases-rise

With the number of new infections rising, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control placed all of Greece in the red on its updated Covid-19 map on Thursday, with Crete, the Ionian Islands, the Dodecanese and the Cyclades in dark red — meaning all but essential travel to and from the region is discouraged.

Greek health authorities announced 3,273 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which brought the total number confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic to 550,459.

A total of 286 patients remain intubated in intensive care units from 282 a day ago. Their median age is 65.

Authorities also recorded 20 more deaths from Covid-19, with the overall number of fatalities reaching 13,298.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
night-curfew-introduced-in-third-regional-unit-on-crete
NEWS

Night curfew introduced in third regional unit on Crete

[InTime News]
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC 

Expected infections peak at end-Sept or early Oct

coronavirus-25-more-deaths-282-intubated-patients
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 25 more deaths, 282 intubated patients

[Reuters]
NEWS

Peak of Covid-19 cases expected by early October, official says

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Rethymno is third Cretan town to introduce overnight curfew

[WANA/Ali Khara via Reuters]
NEWS

New Covid-19 infections jump to 4,206