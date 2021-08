New coronavirus infections rose to 3,625 on Friday from 3,273 on Thursday and deaths jumped to 30 from 20 the previous day, according to the newest data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

This brought the total number confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic to 554,055 and the number of fatalities to 13,328.

At the same time, 296 people were intubated on Friday, a rise from 286 a day before.