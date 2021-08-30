NEWS

Mandatory shots with age criteria being mulled

mandatory-shots-with-age-criteria-being-mulled

The government is reportedly mulling alternative scenarios for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the event that the goal of one million new shots is not achieved soon.

Apart from extending the obligation to more professional categories, the introduction of age criteria is also being considered. This would apply to people over the 50-55 age group who are professionally active and are more likely to be hospitalized if they contract the virus.

At the same time, a plan has been drafted to fill the gaps in personnel that will be created by the suspension of health workers that refuse to get vaccinated. This entails fast-track procedures with three-month and six-month recruitment contracts.

Moreover, in order to attract interest, the Health Ministry will offer bonus points that will work in favor of candidates in future competitions for permanent public sector jobs.

Vaccine
