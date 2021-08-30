Soccer player to answer to charges of rape of minor on Tuesday; second suspect sought

An Athens prosecutor on Monday charged a prominent Portuguese soccer player with the rape of a minor and specifically with group rape, after an arrest warrant was issued for a second man accused of taking part in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl last Saturday.

Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo, 27, has denied the charges, with his lawyer telling reporters gathered outside the Athens courthouse on Monday that the alleged victim told the athlete she was 19 years old and had been partying with him and others for several hours before the alleged incident took place.

The victim is said to have reported that she met Semedo and a group of his friends at a bar in the seaside Attica town of Oropos last Saturday and that she was assaulted after being driven to his home in Glyfada, in southern Athens.

Semedo is due to testify before an investigating magistrate on Tuesday.