Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo arrested over rape allegation

[Giorgos Matthaios/Intime News]

Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo was arrested on Sunday night following a rape allegation filed by a teenager.

The 17-year-old told the police that she had met the 27-year-old Portuguese player at a bar in Oropos for drinks last Saturday, after which he drove her to his house in the southern suburb of Glyfada where she alleged she was sexually assaulted.

Semedo will be led before a prosecutor on Tuesday. A second person has been implicated in the case but he has not been detained.

