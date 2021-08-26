Main suspect in Thessaloniki woman’s murder dies by suicide

The chief suspect detained over the murder of a 56-year-old Georgian woman in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, has taken his life, according to police sources.

The 48-year-old man was found dead in his cell at the detention centre of the General Police Directorate in Thessaloniki. Sources said the man hanged himself, using bandages he wore on his hands.

A prosecutor had charged him with premeditated homicide, illegal possession and use of firearms, violence against officers (for resisting arrest) and giving false evidence.

The suspect, a Georgian national, was scheduled to present his testimony on Friday.

The 48-year-old was believed to have beaten his 56-year-old girlfriend to death in their apartment in Analipsi, a suburb on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, last Monday afternoon.

The woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood by police called in by a neighbor who was alarmed after hearing the couple arguing violently. She had injuries all over her body, including several stab wounds.