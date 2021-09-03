New Covid-19 cases at 2,729, deaths climb by 35

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Friday reported 2,729 new coronavirus infections and 35 Covid-related fatalities, taking Greece’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,813.

In its daily bulletin on the course of the pandemic, EODY said that 364 patients are on ventilators at Greece’s Covid referral hospitals and of them, 332 (90.1%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated and 30 (9.89%) have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The average age of patients testing positive for the virus stands at 39, while the average age of those who have died is 78.

An analysis of confirmed cases from the last seven days shows that 164 are related to travel from abroad and 1,478 to an already known case of the virus.