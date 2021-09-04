NEWS

New SARS-CoV-2 infections ease to 2,286

new-sars-cov-2-infections-ease-to-2-286
[Maya Alleruzzo/AP]

Greek authorities announced a drop in new SARS-CoV-2 infections on Saturday to 2,286 from 2,729 on Friday, which brought the number of overall cases to 598,667.

The median age of the newly infected is 39 years.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 30 people died from Covid-19. The total number of fatalities in the country since the start of the pandemic stands at 13,843.

There were also 381 patients intubated on Saturday, from 325 the previous day.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Schools could close in cases of Covid-19 outbreak

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases at 2,729, deaths climb by 35

[Intime News]
NEWS

Week-long curfew imposed in Achaia, Ilia, Ikaria due to Covid

[Reuters]
NEWS

Inquiry launched into death of antivaxxer who refused intubation

[Reuters]
NEWS

Six cases of new coronavirus variant identified in Greece

[AP]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases at 2,840, deaths climb by 33