new-sars-cov-2-infections-ease-to-2-286

Greek authorities announced a drop in new SARS-CoV-2 infections on Saturday to 2,286 from 2,729 on Friday, which brought the number of overall cases to 598,667.

The median age of the newly infected is 39 years.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 30 people died from Covid-19. The total number of fatalities in the country since the start of the pandemic stands at 13,843.

There were also 381 patients intubated on Saturday, from 325 the previous day.