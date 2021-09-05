NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,291 new cases, 43 deaths

coronavirus-1-291-new-cases-43-deaths
[Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP]

Greek health authorities announced 1,291 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 43 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 381 early Sunday afternoon, unchanged from a day earlier and up from 334 last Sunday. Of the 381, over 90% are either unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 599,951 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,886 fatalities.

Coronavirus
