former-gd-mp-arrested-for-parole-violations-released-from-custody

Former Golden Dawn lawmaker Michalis Arvanitis, who was arrested in July for violating parole during his five-year sentence for membership of a criminal organization, was released from custody on Monday on stricter terms.

Under the terms of his parole, he will have to report at his local police precinct once a month and has been banned from leaving the country.

The same court, meanwhile, rejected the appeals for release by fellow neo-Nazi lawmakers Panagiotis Iliopoulos and Nikos Michos, who were also convicted in October 2020 in the landmark trial against Golden Dawn, to seven and six years respectively.

Konstantinos Barbaroussis, another jailed former GD lawmaker, has also filed for release, but his hearing was reportedly postponed so that his father could appear to testify on his behalf.