Eleven suspected of aiding Golden Dawn fugitive

[Reuters]

A total of 11 people are being investigated on suspicion that they provided support to Christos Pappas, the deputy leader of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, during the time he was on the run after his conviction last October.

The suspects include friends and family of the 58-year-old. Kathimerini understands that, in their statements, they confirmed that they maintained friendly relations with Pappas. However, they denied any involvement during the time of his disappearance. Pappas’ lawyer, Periklis Stavrianakis, said no criminal charges have been brought against any of the 11. 

The day after Pappas’ arrest on July 1, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered a preliminary investigation for any accomplices of the former fugitive, apart from the 52-year-old Greek-Ukrainian who was hosting him at her home in Zografou in Athens.

Pappas was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in Golden Dawn.

