ECONOMY

High rents an obstacle for many university students

high-rents-an-obstacle-for-many-university-students

As university students prepare for the next academic year, those who study in cities far from their homes face significant rental rises. 

In Athens, the price of a typical flat that students rent, a 42-year-old, 63 square-meter one near the city center, rose 15% year-on-year, with the average price at 6.35 euros per square meter. 

In other university towns, such as Thessaloniki, Patra and Iraklio, price rises have also been in the double digits, with similar flats going for nearly 6 euros/sq.m. 

Such rises call into question the received wisdom that Airbnb rentals are driving rents higher.

Education Property
[Intime News]
