Bishop of Santorini and Amorgos resigns

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece on Thursday accepted the second attempt at resignation from the bishop of Santorini, Amorgos and the smaller eastern Aegean islands, after the 87-year-old claimed that his initial attempt to be relieved of active duty had been sabotaged by close circles that “took advantage of my age and frailty.”

Bishop Epiphanios’ claims were contained in a letter addressed to Archbishop Ieronymos and the Holy Synod on August 28 with a new request that he be allowed to step down.

According to reports, Epiphanios himself had scuppered his first attempt, after coming under “intense pressure” from unnamed members of his close professional circle.

Their aim, he said in the August 28 letter without clarifying further, was “to hold onto power.”

