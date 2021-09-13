teen-muggers-arrested-in-megara

Two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 respectively have been accused of a series of muggings in the town of Megara in western Attica.

According to a police announcement on Monday, the teenagers were arrested last week during an investigation into a string of muggings targeting pedestrians from early July until the end of August.

They have reportedly been connected to at least seven muggings, when they allegedly intercepted pedestrians in quiet parts of the town and forced them at knifepoint to hand over cash and valuables.