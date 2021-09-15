NEWS

Firefighters contain east Attica wildfire

firefighters-contain-east-attica-wildfire
File photo.

Emergency crews have managed to contain a fire in the area of Agios Nikolaos, in Anavyssos, east Attica.

The fire broke out in a forested area on Wednesday morning.

Fire Service says 21 firemen with 7 fire engines are working to put out the remaining hot spots. They are assisted by a water-dropping helicopter.

The cause of the blaze has not been officially determined.

More than a quarter of a million hectares of pine forests were destroyed in August by blazes that burned for several days across the country.

Fire
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Greek expats raise $1 million for fire victims, Archbishop Elpidophoros announces

[Intime News/File photo]
NEWS

Fire breaks out on Mount Athos

[Intime News]
NEWS

School donations for wildfire-stricken families

[Petros Karadjias/AP]
NEWS

Decades of crimes without punishment

recycling-factory-up-in-flames-in-east-attica
NEWS

Recycling factory up in flames in east Attica

[INTIME]
NEWS

Attica lost 16% of forests in recent fires, study finds