Greek expats raise $1 million for fire victims, Archbishop Elpidophoros announces

Greek expatriates in the United States have raised $1 million to donate to the victims of August’s fires in Greece, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announced on Tuesday.

Elpidophoros made the announcement in Kardamyla, on the northern Aegean island of Chios, where a dinner was hosted in his honor.

“The pollution of and attack on the environment is a moral sin since if one does not respect God’s creation, one does not respect God Himself,” Elpidophoros said.

Not only was reforestation vital but so too was providing assistance to the victims of the fires.

For that reason, the Archdiocese of America, “with the contribution of its faithful, has collected and will allocate an amount of $1 million,” he said.

[ANA-MPA]