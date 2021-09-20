health-workers-to-walk-off-the-job-on-tuesday

The union representing public hospital workers has called for a six-hour strike on Tuesday in protest at the mandatory vaccination of healthcare staff against Covid-19.

POEDIN has called on members to walk off the job from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to hold protest rallies at 11 a.m., gathering in front of the Health Ministry in Athens, the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and at the entrance of their respective hospitals elsewhere.

In an announcement on Monday, POEDIN said that forcing healthcare workers to get the shot has been counterproductive as it increased reactions to the vaccine.

It added that the suspension of healthcare workers who have refused to get the jab has led to a shortage of at least 7,000 members of staff in the public health system.