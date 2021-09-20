NEWS

Health workers to walk off the job on Tuesday

health-workers-to-walk-off-the-job-on-tuesday
[InTime News]

The union representing public hospital workers has called for a six-hour strike on Tuesday in protest at the mandatory vaccination of healthcare staff against Covid-19.

POEDIN has called on members to walk off the job from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to hold protest rallies at 11 a.m., gathering in front of the Health Ministry in Athens, the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and at the entrance of their respective hospitals elsewhere.

In an announcement on Monday, POEDIN said that forcing healthcare workers to get the shot has been counterproductive as it increased reactions to the vaccine. 

It added that the suspension of healthcare workers who have refused to get the jab has led to a shortage of at least 7,000 members of staff in the public health system.

Health Strike
READ MORE
[InTime News]
PROTEST

Greek hospital doctors to walk off the job on Tuesday

[Intime News]
NEWS

Boy, 6, critical in Patra go-kart crash

country-braces-for-flu-season-amid-pandemic
NEWS

Country braces for flu season amid pandemic

[Reuters]
NEWS

Suspensions put strain on health system

[INTIME]
NEWS

Free diagnostic tests for everyone, Mitsotakis says

A person holds a test tube labelled 'COVID-19 Test Positive' in front of displayed words 'COVID-19 Delta variant' in this illustration taken August 31, 2021. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
NEWS

Cost of PCR and rapid tests to be capped from Sept 13