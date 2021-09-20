further-investigation-into-patra-go-kart-accident

The five people who were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a 6-year-old boy was injured in an accident during a go-kart race in the western port city of Patra were released on Monday.

The four members of the organizing committee of the races and the driver of the car that allegedly injured the minor, appeared before a public prosecutor who ordered their released pending further inquiries.

According to one of their lawyers, “a further preliminary investigation was ordered, to take other testimonies, to examine visual material, as well as the condition of the track.”

The injured boy was being treated for head injuries in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Patra.