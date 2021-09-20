NEWS

Further investigation into Patra go-kart accident

further-investigation-into-patra-go-kart-accident

The five people who were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a 6-year-old boy was injured in an accident during a go-kart race in the western port city of Patra were released on Monday.

The four members of the organizing committee of the races and the driver of the car that allegedly injured the minor, appeared before a public prosecutor who ordered their released pending further inquiries.

According to one of their lawyers, “a further preliminary investigation was ordered, to take other testimonies, to examine visual material, as well as the condition of the track.”

The injured boy was being treated for head injuries in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Patra.

READ MORE
[Lefteris Pitarakis/AP]
NEWS

Imamoglu visiting Athens on Sept. 21-22

covid-cases-rise-to-2-126-39-deaths
NEWS

Covid cases rise to 2,126, 39 deaths

penal-code-amendments-set-to-move-ahead-soon
NEWS

Penal code amendments set to move ahead soon

[InTime News]
NEWS

Health workers to walk off the job on Tuesday

social-media-use-in-greece-surges-in-first-half-of-2021
NEWS

Social media use in Greece surges in first half of 2021

authorities-to-hold-weekly-briefings-on-infections-among-4-17-year-olds
NEWS

Authorities to hold weekly briefings on infections among 4-17 year-olds