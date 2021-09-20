penal-code-amendments-set-to-move-ahead-soon

Two years after the hasty adoption of the amended penal code, when it provoked fierce political controversy, the government is now seeking to change the provisions considered problematic.

The changes, which have been elaborated by a special lawmaking committee at the Justice Ministry over the last two years, are expected to be tabled in Parliament soon so as to become state law in October.

The changes predominantly focus on the approach to serious crimes, including drug trafficking, robbery, murder, rape, terrorist acts, high treason, human trafficking and child abduction, as well as domestic violence and sexual abuse. The new provisions will affect sentencing, with longer prison terms and stricter conditions for release.

With regard to juvenile delinquency and domestic violence and sexual abuse, provisions are introduced allowing ex officio prosecution without the need for the victim’s initiative.