Covid curfew declared in Drama, Kastoria and Xanthi

The northern regional units of Drama, Kastoria and Xanthi and have become the latest to be slapped with a mini-lockdown by civil protection authorities to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The areas will now join Argolida, Kavala, Imathia, Pella, Pieria, where the Civil Protection authority has extended existing restrictions for at least another week.

The restrictions in the newly declared areas will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday and will be reviewed on October 1 depending on the course of coronavirus cases.

All movement in the eight regional units will be banned between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. except for medical emergencies and work, while music is not allowed at clubs, bars and cafés to prevent overcrowding.

Parties and other gatherings of more than 20 people are also forbidden, both in private and public setting, with the fines for violating this restriction ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 euros.