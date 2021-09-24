NEWS

Covid: 2,046 new cases, 33 fatalities

covid-2-046-new-cases-33-fatalities
[ΕΡΑ]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Friday reported 2,046 new cases of Covid-19, arising from 216,606tests conducted in the 24 hours until 3 p.m., meaning a positivity rate of 0.94%.

EODY also reported 33 additional fatalities, which took the country’s overall Covid death toll to 14,639.

The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators remains the same as yesterday (331).

Of Friday’s new cases, just 8 were detected among travelers coming from abroad.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
File photo of a village in Xanthi [InTime News]
NEWS

Covid curfew declared in Drama, Kastoria and Xanthi

[AP]
NEWS

New Covid cases come to 2,125, as death toll rises by 31

[Nick Paleologos/SOOC]
NEWS

Civil servants face weekly 300 euro fine if they flout health rules

supreme-court-steps-in-to-stop-anti-vaxxer-intimidation-tactics
NEWS

Supreme Court steps in to stop anti-vaxxer intimidation tactics

moderna-chief-executive-sees-pandemic-over-in-a-year
NEWS

Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year

[Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
NEWS

New Covid cases ease to 2,329