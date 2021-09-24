Covid: 2,046 new cases, 33 fatalities

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Friday reported 2,046 new cases of Covid-19, arising from 216,606tests conducted in the 24 hours until 3 p.m., meaning a positivity rate of 0.94%.

EODY also reported 33 additional fatalities, which took the country’s overall Covid death toll to 14,639.

The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators remains the same as yesterday (331).

Of Friday’s new cases, just 8 were detected among travelers coming from abroad.