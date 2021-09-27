tiny-greek-satellites-almost-make-it-to-space

Two tiny satellites – also called picosatellites – created by Greek non-profit organization Libre Space Foundation were included in a test rocket launch by US company Firefly Aerospace.

The rocket malfunctioned two minutes after its September 3 launch and had to be destroyed.

LSF also built a box that included four other picosatellites, plus its own two that were to monitor the paths of larger satellites so as to avoid collisions.

The materials for the satellites, no bigger than a Rubik’s cube, had cost 500 euros. LSF, founded in Athens in 2015, has already sent a satellite into space and is working on four others.