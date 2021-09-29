much-delayed-tram-line-to-piraeus-hits-fresh-snag

After significant delays, the long-anticipated tram connection to the port of Piraeus has hit a fresh snag.

Although several test runs have taken place since January, there appear to be safety concerns posed by a listed building along the planned route on Omiridou Skilitsi Avenue. Experts had called for repair work to the structure after it was damaged in a fire.

According to some reports, municipal technical teams have already completed the structural work and transport authorities are only awaiting the go-ahead from town planning authorities. The information could not be confirmed.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Karagiannis has said the service would launch next month.

The contract for the 5.4-kilometer route was signed in 2013. The line connecting the center of the capital to Greece’s biggest port was scheduled to launch two years later.