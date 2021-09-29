Thessaloniki, Larissa, Kilkis, Halkidiki turn ‘red’ on Greece’s Covid map

Thessaloniki, Larissa, Kilkis and Halkidiki, all regions in northern Greece, have reached the highest coronavirus transmission alert level (red or Level 4) on the epidemiological map of Greece which was last updated on Tuesday.

They are joined at Level 4, color-coded red, by Kastoria, Drama, Imathia, Xanthi, Pieria, Pella and Kavala in northern Greece, while at Argolida in the Peloponnese remains at Leven 3 — orange.

Regions that go “red” impose an overnight curfew from 1 to 6 a.m. — although this does not apply to people who have to travel for work or for health emergencies — and a 24-hour ban on music at all entertainment venues, including bars and cafes.

However no official announcements have been made yet by the authorities.