NEWS

Thessaloniki, Larissa, Kilkis, Halkidiki turn ‘red’ on Greece’s Covid map

thessaloniki-larissa-kilkis-halkidiki-turn-red-on-greece-s-covid-map
[Source: covid19.gov.gr]

Thessaloniki, Larissa, Kilkis and Halkidiki, all regions in northern Greece, have reached the highest coronavirus transmission alert level (red or Level 4) on the epidemiological map of Greece which was last updated on Tuesday.

They are joined at Level 4, color-coded red, by Kastoria, Drama, Imathia, Xanthi, Pieria, Pella and Kavala in northern Greece, while at Argolida in the Peloponnese remains at Leven 3 — orange.

Regions that go “red” impose an overnight curfew from 1 to 6 a.m. — although this does not apply to people who have to travel for work or for health emergencies — and a 24-hour ban on music at all entertainment venues, including bars and cafes.

However no official announcements have been made yet by the authorities.

 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Covid-19: Forty-four deaths recorded, 323 patients intubated

vaccine-skeptic-politician-in-amp-8216-stable-amp-8217-condition
NEWS

Vaccine skeptic politician in ‘stable’ condition

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mild increase in child Covid cases

Overworked doctors and other health personnel, even coroners, have been targeted by fanatical deniers of the pandemic and anti-vaxxers suing them for allegedly fabricating hospital death certificates citing complications from Covid-19 as the cause. Investigating magistrates have found certain lawyers abetting what has become a cottage industry of lawsuits. [Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases at 2,978, with 22 deaths

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Two Europes: Low vaccine rates in east overwhelm ICUs

union-of-centrists-leader-with-covid-19-in-stable-yet-serious-condition
NEWS

Union of Centrists leader with Covid-19 in ‘stable’ yet serious condition