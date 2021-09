Nine people were rescued from a Greek-flagged sailing boat that sunk 1.9 nautical miles west of the island of Poros, south of Athens, on Thursday.

The passengers, nine Romanian nationals, were in good health. All nine were collected by a nearby ship and transported to the port of Poros.

It was not clear what caused the accident. Local winds measured 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale in the area.