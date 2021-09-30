NEWS

Decision on Oct. 28 parades will depend on local viral loads, minister says

decision-on-oct-28-parades-will-depend-on-local-viral-loads-minister-says

The decision on whether to hold the annual military and student parades on the October 28 national holiday will not be uniform for the entire country and will depend on the epidemiological status of each area, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

“Thessaloniki is turning ‘red’,” he told Skai television, refering to the highest coronavirus transmission alert level (red or Level 4) on the epidemiological map of Greece.

“Any decisions taken for parades in areas that are red will apply to Thessaloniki as well,” he said and urged the citizens of the northern port city to get vaccinated.

The city has the lowest vaccination rate in Greece and Europe at 53 percent.

The annual parades take place to commemorate the October 28, 1940 anniversary of Greece’s refusal to ally with the Axis powers in World War II, known as “Ochi Day.”

Last year’s festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Source: covid19.gov.gr]
NEWS

Thessaloniki, Larisa, Kilkis, Halkidiki turn ‘red’ on Greece’s Covid map

[AP]
NEWS

Covid-19: Forty-four deaths recorded, 323 patients intubated

vaccine-skeptic-politician-in-amp-8216-stable-amp-8217-condition
NEWS

Vaccine skeptic politician in ‘stable’ condition

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mild increase in child Covid cases

Overworked doctors and other health personnel, even coroners, have been targeted by fanatical deniers of the pandemic and anti-vaxxers suing them for allegedly fabricating hospital death certificates citing complications from Covid-19 as the cause. Investigating magistrates have found certain lawyers abetting what has become a cottage industry of lawsuits. [Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases at 2,978, with 22 deaths

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Two Europes: Low vaccine rates in east overwhelm ICUs