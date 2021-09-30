Teachers’ strike action against evaluation declared illegal

An Athens court declared as illegal a prolonged strike announced by four teachers’ unions against the mandatory evaluation of teaching staff and schools.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus had sought an injunction from the First Instance Court in Athens to block the strike.

Kerameus, in a tweet on Thursday evening, said “we are proceeding with the evaluation, which is an important parameter in the overall upgrade of education.”

The strike call was issued by Greek primary teachers’ federation (DOE), the secondary school teachers’ union (OLME), the federation of associations of special education staff (POSEEPEA) and the the federation of private school teachers (OIELE).