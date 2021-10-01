NEWS

Aftershocks continue to jolt Crete

A damaged home in the village of Archontiko, Iraklio

A new earthquake of 3.9 magnitude was felt on Crete shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, with an epicenter 2 km southwest of Arkalochori, in the east of the island, according to Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamics Institute.

A string of aftershocks has hit the region after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on September 27, when one man was killed and nine were injured.

Hundreds of homes in Arkalochori sustained heavy damage and are unfit for habitation. Residents are being accommodated in a temporary tent camp.

