new-mix-of-covid-measures-in-the-works

Greece’s Health Ministry is set to announce a new mix of measures on Wednesday that seeks to drive home the message that widespread vaccination is the only way forward and out of the pandemic.

In comments to Skai TV on Monday, Health Minister Thanos Plevris indicated that these measures may include greater freedoms for vaccinated people in indoor leisure and entertainment venues and more restrictions for the unvaccinated. Allowing concerts and other live music events but limiting access to them only to vaccinated people is, reportedly, also in the cards.

The new public health safety measures come in response to mounting frustration among vaccinated citizens over continued restrictions stemming from high transmission rates, driven mainly by the unvaccinated.